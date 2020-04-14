First Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.0% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.18. 3,506,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,543,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

