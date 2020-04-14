First Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 654.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

NYSE:MRK traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.64. 8,536,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,758,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

