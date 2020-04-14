First Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 60.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total value of $2,530,021.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total value of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $13.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.46. 43,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,888. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 234.81 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $193.91 and a 52 week high of $314.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

