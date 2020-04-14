First Bank & Trust Acquires 3,883 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $183,638,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,758,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,768,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,481,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after acquiring an additional 626,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,520,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.