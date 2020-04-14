First Bank & Trust Acquires 3,285 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 272.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,347 shares of company stock valued at $112,669,594 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.26.

Shares of MA stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.50. 550,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,622,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.93. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

