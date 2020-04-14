First Bank & Trust Acquires 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,344.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $122.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,291.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,828,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,912.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,856.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,079.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

