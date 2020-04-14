First Bank & Trust Acquires 1,516 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,293,000 after acquiring an additional 442,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $507,724,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 261,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

