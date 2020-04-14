Financial Comparison: PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) & NTT Docomo (NASDAQ:DCMYY)

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) and NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

PC Tel has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PC Tel and NTT Docomo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Tel $90.62 million 1.13 $3.75 million $0.29 18.86 NTT Docomo $43.67 billion 2.32 $5.97 billion $1.69 18.07

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than PC Tel. NTT Docomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Tel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PC Tel and NTT Docomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Tel 4.14% 6.49% 5.34% NTT Docomo 13.15% 11.69% 8.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of PC Tel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of PC Tel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PC Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PC Tel pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NTT Docomo pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PC Tel has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PC Tel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PC Tel and NTT Docomo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Tel 0 0 2 0 3.00 NTT Docomo 1 2 0 0 1.67

PC Tel presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 50.82%. Given PC Tel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PC Tel is more favorable than NTT Docomo.

Summary

PC Tel beats NTT Docomo on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. It also offers radio frequency test and measurement tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

