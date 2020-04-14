Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Cut by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after purchasing an additional 672,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $123.79. 6,019,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,683. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.75. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

