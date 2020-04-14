Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 483,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,452,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $178.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,915,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average of $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,311,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

