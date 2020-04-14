Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.0% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.79. 19,315,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The firm has a market cap of $492.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

