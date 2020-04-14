Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $174.79. 19,315,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.21. The company has a market cap of $492.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

