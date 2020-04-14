F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.77 Million

Analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will post $296.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.01 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $295.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.78. 305,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Insiders acquired 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 222,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.