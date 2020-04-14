EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. EZCORP reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 758.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 592,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,951. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $268.09 million, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.69. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

