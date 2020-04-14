EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. EZCORP reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.
On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 758.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 592,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,951. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $268.09 million, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.69. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
