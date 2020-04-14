Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading 5.7% Higher

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.92, 5,942 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 695,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 278.89% and a negative return on equity of 285.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nancy Lurker bought 98,000 shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 824,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

