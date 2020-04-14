Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $42.76. 29,460,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,859,066. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

