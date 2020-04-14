Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,244 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 22,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 718.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 109.5% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,460,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,859,066. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

