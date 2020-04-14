Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,460,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,859,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

