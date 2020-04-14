Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. 24,632,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

