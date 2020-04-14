Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.76. 29,460,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,859,066. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.