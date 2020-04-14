EXMO Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17,446.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $1.64 million and $17,446.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.02755538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00218916 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00049385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029740 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,834,986,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,607,495 tokens. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

