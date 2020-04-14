Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. 2,366,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,800. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

