Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 742,630 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 742,630 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,331. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

