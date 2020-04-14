Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 447,886 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,886 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 1.3% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,424 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after acquiring an additional 332,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $174,321,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,023. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

