Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 314 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $7.30 on Tuesday, reaching $147.43. 1,079,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,397. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average of $139.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $1,499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,624 shares of company stock worth $38,799,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

