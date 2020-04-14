Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 233,012 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 89.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 233,012 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,017,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,594,000 after purchasing an additional 199,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 467,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,460,000 after purchasing an additional 651,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,178,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

