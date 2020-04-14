Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.28. 7,069,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126,376. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

