Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 90.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355,299 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $163,844,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after buying an additional 729,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,614,000 after purchasing an additional 667,963 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after buying an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 417,799 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,329,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,809. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

