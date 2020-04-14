Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,242 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.27.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.92. 827,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.