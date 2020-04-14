Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,225.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,143. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

