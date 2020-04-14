Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for approximately 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.14% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.90.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IIPR traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.45. 435,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,612. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.66. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $139.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 59.07, a current ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.32%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

