Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust comprises 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 266,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,436. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

