Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 33,290 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Campbell Soup comprises approximately 0.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $17,117,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,044.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 91,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 215,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. 2,744,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,917. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.