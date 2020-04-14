Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Conagra Brands comprises about 0.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Conagra Brands by 21.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. 3,414,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

