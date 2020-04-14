Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 8,132 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 371.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Allergan by 233.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGN traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.84.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.08.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

