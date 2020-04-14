Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $6.01 on Tuesday, hitting $152.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,000. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average is $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

