Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 23,044 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2,891.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 1,440.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.95. 2,400,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,381. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.