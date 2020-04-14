Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,205,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,784. HUYA Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUYA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

