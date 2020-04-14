Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 10,788 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 71,327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGP. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. 1,424,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,111. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

