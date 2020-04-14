Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after acquiring an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Several research firms have commented on DXC. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

