Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.57.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $14.10 on Tuesday, reaching $283.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,202,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,826,754. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

