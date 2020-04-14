Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

STAG traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. Analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

