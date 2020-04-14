Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 1,819,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and sold 15,000 shares valued at $705,000. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

