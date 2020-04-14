Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $997,000 Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 460,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 179,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,717. The firm has a market cap of $500.61 million, a PE ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

