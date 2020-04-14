Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $20.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,579 shares of company stock worth $10,743,467. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.