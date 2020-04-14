Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $703,000 Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 613,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 319,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $11,734,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. 2,650,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.