Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,311,883. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,925,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $513.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

