Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the quarter. WP Carey comprises approximately 1.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.60. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

