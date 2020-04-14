Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 266.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

NYSE DG traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $178.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

