Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 405.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up about 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,407. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.03. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

